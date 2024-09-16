Expect delays after lorry crashes into scaffolding in Ampthill town centre
Avoid Ampthill if you can as Church Street is currently shut.
It looks like a lorry has crashed into scaffolding at Cheeseman’s pharmacy earlier today (Monday).
The police and fire crews are on scene and the road is closed.
In a post on social media, police said: “We advise motorists to find alternative routes while the incident is being dealt with.”
The fire service confirmed the scaffolding had become detached from building due to the crash and has now been dismantled by a scaffolding engineer.
There is are road closures in Woburn Road, Church Street and Bedford Road.
