Bedfordshire Police says it is stepping up security measures at key religious venues across the county following a terrorist attack in Manchester earlier today (Thursday October 2).

Two Jewish people were killed in an attack at a synagogue in Manchester earlier today after a man drove a car towards members of the public and stabbed a man at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at just after 9.30am.

Four more people are in hospital in connection with the incident, which has been declared a terrorist attack.

Police arrived at the scene within minutes and shot dead the suspect a few minutes later.

The attack coincided with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.

In a statement issued this afternoon Assistant Chief Constable at Bedfordshire Police Karena Thomas said: “On behalf of everyone at Bedfordshire Police, our thoughts and sympathies go to the families and friends of those affected.

“We know how worrying and disturbing an event like this can be.

“The effects of this incident will be felt not just by our Jewish community, but also more widely.

“I want to reassure everybody that keeping communities across Bedfordshire safe is our highest priority, this will include additional high visibility patrols across the county.

“We will be stepping up our security measures at key religious venues, and our community officers will be out and about engaging with those from Jewish communities in particular to provide additional reassurance.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said earlier today that extra police would be deployed at synagogues across the country in response to the attack.