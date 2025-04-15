Bedford's Roff Avenue still closed after "void" reported in road
It’s taking awhile but Roff Avenue is still closed.
In a post on social media on Sunday, Cllr Colleen Atkins said: “Roff Avenue was closed by the council at 1.45am because of a reported void in the road and being investigated. Anglian Water called to attend.”
According to Bedford Borough Council it was hoped the work would be completed by end of play Sunday.
But the section of the road between the end of Roff Avenue at the junction before Foster Hill Road is closed.
Anglian Water said: “We're sorry it's taking longer than expected to resolve this issue. We're working hard to make sure this is done as quickly as possible.”
