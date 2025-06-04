Bedford road closed for emergency repairs as water main bursts on A600

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:53 BST
The A600 Tinkers Hill, Shortstown, is currently closed due to large water leak (Wednesday)The A600 Tinkers Hill, Shortstown, is currently closed due to large water leak (Wednesday)
Expect delays as the A600 Tinkers Hill, in Shortstown, is currently closed due to large water leak (Wednesday).

Anglian Water is already on site, carrying out repairs.

The road will remain closed and traffic diversions are in place.

There’ll be no buses running between Bedford and Shortstown or Cotton End.

