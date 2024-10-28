Bedford residents offered working space following explosion at Cleat Hill

Borough Hall

The council is offering a working space to residents affected by Cleat Hill incident.

If you were affected by the explosion on October 19, the council is offering access to quiet working space at Borough Hall from Monday-Friday, including free wi-fi and access to free car parking.

Residents who take up the offer will undergo a full site induction and will be issued with a temporary pass for access to the required areas of the building.

Bedford Borough Council is continuing to work closely with colleagues from Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and other organisations, following the incident.

One person is confirmed to have died in an explosion and subsequent fire, and a second person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “We are all deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Cleat Hill. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all those directly affected, as well as the wider local community.

“This offer of office space is the latest in a series of measures we have offered to residents. As well as providing temporary accommodation, an Advice and Support Centre has been set up, we are providing financial support, and have created a dedicated 24-hour emergency helpline."