Bedford drivers told to avoid A603 near Cardington following car crash
Drivers are being told to avoid the A603 road traffic collision earlier today (Friday).
In a post on social media just after 1pm, the police said the crash happened just outside Cardington.
The post said: “Road closures are currently in place and we are asking motorists to avoid the area whilst the incident is being dealt with.”
