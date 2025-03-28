Bedford drivers told to avoid A603 near Cardington following car crash

By Clare Turner
Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:34 BST
There was a road traffic collision on the A603, just outside Cardington earlier today (Friday)There was a road traffic collision on the A603, just outside Cardington earlier today (Friday)
Drivers are being told to avoid the A603 road traffic collision earlier today (Friday).

In a post on social media just after 1pm, the police said the crash happened just outside Cardington.

The post said: “Road closures are currently in place and we are asking motorists to avoid the area whilst the incident is being dealt with.”

