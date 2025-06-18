Bedford arson attacks: Crews called to multiple fires overnight involving commercial wheelie bins

Is there a serial arsonist on the loose in Bedford?

The fire service were called to THREE arsons overnight involving commercial buildings.

Three were targeted – Cardington Road, The Embankment then the High Street – between 0.21am today (Wednesday) and 0.55am, completely devastating one kitchen.

First up – at 12.21am – a crew from Bedford were called to a fire involving multiple commercial wheelie bins in Cardington Road.

Next – at 12.54am – crews from Bedford and Kempston put out a wheelie bin fire which had spread to the kitchen of a commercial building in The Embankment.

This time, the kitchen was 100% damaged by fire and smoke.

And lastly – at 12.55am – a crew from Kempston were called to a building waste fire in High Street, Bedford.

Not only is there a risk of fire spreading, but plastic wheelie bins release deadly fumes as they burn.