Avoid Bedford's Manton Lane as fire service deal with ruptured gas pipe
Beds Fire and Rescue Service is dealing a rupture within a medium pressure gas pipe in Bedford’s Manton Lane and Murdoch Road area.
A safety cordoned is in place and the fire service is asking everyone to avoid the area.
At 11.34am yesterday (Monday) a crew from Bedford was called to a medium pressure gas main accidentally struck by commercial digger in Murdock Road.
The pipe was temporarily capped by Cadent, resulting in the leak stopping. Checks were also completed on evacuated properties.
