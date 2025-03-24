Avoid Bedford's Church Lane area following fire
Residents and drivers are being told to avoid the Church Lane area as there’s a fire nearby in Cawdor Close.
In a post on social media, Beds Fire & Rescue earlier today (Monday) said: “We are currently attending a garage fire in Cawdor Close, Bedford. There are a number of fire engines at the scene so please avoid the area.”
Comment Guidelines
