Avoid Bedford's Church Lane area following fire

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
There's currently a garage fire in Cawdor Close, Bedford (Monday, March 24)placeholder image
There's currently a garage fire in Cawdor Close, Bedford (Monday, March 24)
Residents and drivers are being told to avoid the Church Lane area as there’s a fire nearby in Cawdor Close.

In a post on social media, Beds Fire & Rescue earlier today (Monday) said: “We are currently attending a garage fire in Cawdor Close, Bedford. There are a number of fire engines at the scene so please avoid the area.”

Related topics:ResidentsBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice