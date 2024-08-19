Arsonists set fire to doorway in Bedford's Lurke Street
Two crews from Bedford and Kempston were called to a blaze at a commercial building.
Firebugs set light to a wooden doorway in Lurke Street, Bedford, at 7.48pm on Friday (August 16). Firefighters used a backpack sprayer to put out the fire.
Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.
