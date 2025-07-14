Ampthill road closed for emergency repairs as water main bursts

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:23 BST
Saunders Piece, Ampthill, is currently closed due to a burst water main (Monday)placeholder image
Saunders Piece, Ampthill, is currently closed due to a burst water main (Monday)
Expect delays as Saunders Piece, in Ampthill, is currently closed due to a burst water main (Monday).

The emergency repairs – which are being carried out by Anglian Water – should be completed by Thursday (July 17).

