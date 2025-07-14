Ampthill road closed for emergency repairs as water main bursts
Expect delays as Saunders Piece, in Ampthill, is currently closed due to a burst water main (Monday).
The emergency repairs – which are being carried out by Anglian Water – should be completed by Thursday (July 17).
