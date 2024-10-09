A421 near Bedford to close again for resurfacing work after major flooding
In a post on social media, National Highways said it would be doing overnight resurfacing work on the westbound entry and exit slip at Marston Moretaine, including Beancroft Road and Beancroft Road roundabout.
Tonight (Wednesday), the road will be closed overnight between 8pm to 6am, and traffic will be diverted.
Westbound traffic on the A421 will be diverted along the A6 and A507 before rejoining the A421 at junction 13. While the services off Beancroft Road is closed, an escort will be in place for those entering and leaving Travelodge, Shell and Greggs.
Local traffic will be diverted via Beancroft Road, Bedford Road, Fields Road, Cranfield Road, Upper Shelton Road, Bedford Road, Beancroft Road before rejoining to Marston Moretaine.
