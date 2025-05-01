5ft snake found stuck in a drain near Bedford - as RSPCA tries to trace its owner

The rescued snake is now being looked after

Snakes alive! The RPSCA is trying to find the owner of a 5ft snake that was rescued from a drain near Bedford.

The slippery customer was spotted trying to get out of the drain in Thurleigh, but could only get so far through the cover before getting stuck.

The concerned member of the public contacted the RSPCA, and animal rescue officer Nicole Scott helped free the Mexican black kingsnake.

It is not known how long the snake had been trapped, but after carefully removing it, Nicole transferred it to a vet for overnight care and warming up. It has now been transferred to a specialist private exotic boarding establishment.

The snake was in a poor condition and may be suffering from a respiratory condition, which could be due to being stuck in the drain and water. It also had abscesses along its body, and is currently on medication as it were quite weak.

The RSPCA believe the snake could be an escaped pet and is now trying to trace their owner. Posters have been put up in the area asking if anyone knows who has lost the snake to get in touch on calling 0300 1234 999, quoting incident number 01503246

Nicole said: “I am grateful to everyone who has been involved in the rescue of this snake and I am pleased that we were able to remove them from the drain – as they probably wouldn’t have survived in there if left any longer.

“A big thank you to the team at South Essex Wildlife Hospital for helping in identifying the snake and also to the member of the public who had the good idea of using a piece of glass to cover the hole so we could take more photos to help identify them before we attempted to handle the snake.

“We suspect this snake could be an escapee and so therefore we are appealing to find their owner – but if the owner does not come forward then the snake will be rehomed.”

Mexican black kingsnakes belong to the constrictor group of snakes, so are not venomous.

Snakes can be challenging reptiles to look after because their needs are the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment. Often, people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they buy them.

The RSPCA urges prospective owners to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species, using expert sources, and to only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

Without proper care they can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration, injuries, parasites, and in severe cases or if left untreated, they can eventually die.

Most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain and non-native species could pose a serious threat to our native wildlife. It is illegal to release, or to allow to escape, any species that are not normally native to the UK.

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native RSPCA advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999.