200 homes in Kempston without power due to emergency repairs
Homes mainly in the Bedford Road part of Kempston have been bit by a huge power cut (Wednesday).
It’s affecting approximately 200 homes and engineers have cut the power so they can carry out emergency repairs in the area.
In a post on social media, the council said: “UK Power Networks (UKPN) is understood to have put road closures in place between Park Road and Spring Road in the short term. UKPN is working with Bedford Borough Council to contact vulnerable residents as appropriate.”
One person said: “Not a power cut. It blew everyone’s electrics.”
On UKPN’s website, it called it an unplanned power cut, adding the affected roads were Marlborough Park, Spring Road and Thornton Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.