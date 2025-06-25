200 homes in Kempston without power due to emergency repairs

There is a power cut in Kempston, affecting 200 homes in the Bedford Road area

Homes mainly in the Bedford Road part of Kempston have been bit by a huge power cut (Wednesday).

It’s affecting approximately 200 homes and engineers have cut the power so they can carry out emergency repairs in the area.

In a post on social media, the council said: “UK Power Networks (UKPN) is understood to have put road closures in place between Park Road and Spring Road in the short term. UKPN is working with Bedford Borough Council to contact vulnerable residents as appropriate.”

One person said: “Not a power cut. It blew everyone’s electrics.”

On UKPN’s website, it called it an unplanned power cut, adding the affected roads were Marlborough Park, Spring Road and Thornton Street.