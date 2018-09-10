Electrical supplier in Bedford is relaunched under new name

Electrical professionals in Bedford are being invited to come on down to their new Rexel electrical distributor branch on Barkers Lane, following its re-opening to the trade.

A launch event proved highly successful featuring free calibration - helping trade professionals to ensure their testing equipment is performing accurately - and product demonstrations from key suppliers.

The former Wilts branch has been revamped and rebranded under the Rexel brand name. The transformation will see Rexel grow its nationwide coverage to 250 locations, helping to position it as one of the nation’s largest electrical distributor networks. There’s a full range of electrical essentials from all the leading proprietary brands and Rexel’s own brand – Newlec.

Branch manager, Craig Whitworth, said: “We hope that installers will like what they find in their new Rexel branch, which has been designed specifically to cater to their professional needs.

“We have a wide range of products, which is growing all the time, and a commitment to services which ensure those products are in-branch when our customers demand them. We would welcome any local electricians to come and see what we have to offer.”

The branch at Unit 1, 129 Barkers Lane, is open Monday to Friday, 7am to 5.30pm. Its trade counter is staffed by a team of experts who can provide technical support and product advice if required.

All branches previously branded Newey & Eyre, WF Senate, Wilts and Parkers Merchanting have been brought under the Rexel umbrella.

