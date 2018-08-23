“Superb” results for Bedford School boys

Bedford School is celebrating its best GCSE results since 2010.

Over 68% of exams were graded at A*-A (or number grade equivalent), with a remarkable 22% of grades awarded at the new 9 grade, against 4.3% nationally.

Eleven boys gained straight A*s or their equivalent, and 30% of boys scored seven A* grades or more.

Headmaster James Hodgson said, “These are indeed remarkable results at the top end, but there are also lots of personal triumphs away from the highest grades. This is a wonderful year group, inside and outside the classroom, and I congratulate them all on their achievements.”