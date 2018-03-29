Fears village school near Marston could close after 130 years

A school which has served a Mid Beds village for over 130 years could have to close because it is “unsustainable”.

Shelton Lower School, based in Upper Shelton, was rated Good in its last Ofsted inspection, with ‘Personal development, behaviour and welfare’ rated as Outstanding.

But September’s intake will only see four pupils join the school – and projected pupil numbers for the next three-to-five years show the school to be unsustainable.

Parent Lee-ann Clarke told the Times & Citizen: “We feel it would be a travesty to let this wonderful school close.

“With the growing number of developments in our locality and available places in neighbouring schools we believe that Shelton Lower School still has an integral part to play.

“It remains one of the few ‘village’ schools left with the constant growth and expansion of our community.

“We offer a wonderful school with the most amazing outdoor space – we have our own forest school where all year groups are taught outside learning about wildlife and crafts and skills associated with being safe and educated in an outdoor environment.”

The school PTA is holding a meeting tonight.

A spokesman for Central Beds Council said: “Unfortunately, despite Shelton Lower School’s great reputation, there aren’t currently enough pupils attending the school to make it financially viable.

“We have been looking at options with the school and are in agreement that we will consult on possible closure.”