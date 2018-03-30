Bedford students make it to the 2018 Professional Clothing Awards

Bedford College fashion and textile students are continuing to compete on an international stage.

Two students are through to the final ten of 2018 Professional Clothing Awards where they will be competing with designers from across Europe.

Last year students from the Bedford College took 1st, 2nd and prizes in the Personal, Protective, Equipment (PPE) category beating university students from across the UK.

Holly Varney-Lonsdale, aged 19, of Kempston is through to the finals of this year’s bigger event with her designs for firefighter kit.

And Summer Gill, 21, of Barton le Clay, has designed a uniform for airport ground crew.

Holly and Summer are part of a cohort of 16 students studying HND Fashion & Textiles. Those who have complete the two year course now have a chance to upgrade to a full degree with a third year at the Bedford campus, validated by the University of Northamptonshire - thus saving the cost of ‘going away to uni’ but benefiting from a great quality course.

Director of the Arts Toby Clark said: “The success of this course demonstrates how the riverside Bedford College South Bank Arts Centre is a hothouse for talent across the arts. Our students can stay here and gain degrees, win places at the best art schools and universities, or step into great jobs.”

In 2017 three Fashion & Textile Higher Education students at Bedford College took 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes in the national Professional Clothing Awards.

Abby Simpson, Sarah Davis and Megan Schneider made up their designs made up for the showcase event in London on June 21st. At the same time Bedford College won the overall ‘Best University’ plaque.

“2017 was a massive competition that received 100s of entries from top Fashion & Textile BA degree courses nationally, including institutions such as Nottingham and Brighton,” said Elisa Bratton, HND and Level 3 Fashion & Textiles Course Leader,

“Reaching the semi-finals involved our students being awarded a grant to make up their submitted designs, these were then showcased on the catwalk at the Professional Clothing Awards 2017.

“This was the first time we as a college had entered this competition and it put our HND course on the map for outstanding teaching and student performances among some of the country’s top fashion and textile degree courses.

