Bedford student gets TEN top grade 9s in GCSEs

A student at Wootton Upper School has achieved the “exceptional” 9 grade in all 10 GCSEs.

Grades throughout the school were very strong, said vice-principal Simon Frazer, with 54 pupils gaining five or more A* to A grades.

“Other notable successes come in Textiles where 60% of students gained a grade A*- A; Chemistry (50% gaining grades 9 - 7) and French in which 81% gained a grade 9-4,” said Mr Frazer.

He said: “We are extremely proud of our students. These results are just reward for the exceptional preparation they put in ahead of their exams. These results also reflect the hard work and determination of all staff at Wootton Upper School.”