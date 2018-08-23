Bedford schools celebrate excellent GCSE results

Bedford schools are celebrating strong GSCE results today - despite the more academically rigorous exams.

Sharnbrook Academy saw 131 students achieved the highest possible GCSE grades (Grade 9), almost 4% of the total school exam entries in the reformed GCSE grading system.

Some 216 students achieved Grade 8s and 15 A* grades, whilst a further 521 students achieved Grade 7 and A grades (13.5%).

Sharnbrook’s BTEC students also achieved excellent results with over 22% grades marked at Distinction or Distinction*. .

Among the success stories were Sophie Hadden-Becker with nine grade 9s, two grade 8s and 1 A^, Jamie Nash with nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade A, Hannah Singh with nine grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one A*, Sam Hands with eight grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade A* and one grade A, Joy Keenan with six grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade A* and one grade A, and Jack Bunker with grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade A, and one Distinction.

Sharnbrook Academy principal Peter Rattu said: “We are so proud of the incredible achievements of the 2018 cohort of Sharnbrook GCSE and BTEC students, especially with this newly reformed system. The students have worked incredibly hard throughout the course and have been supported by our highly dedicated and hardworking staff, who have gone above and beyond what is required in supporting our students. On top of this, the school community has had to cope with the change that comes with moving to a two tier structure. When you consider all this, the students and staff have done exceptionally well.

Rushmoor School also achieved an “excellent” set of results, said Principal Ian Daniel.

The school saw a high percentage of A* to C grades with most students achieving at least five A* to C/9-4 grades.

Strong results were seen in all subjects, with core Science, and the option subjects of Drama, Food Technology, History and MFL being particularly noteworthy.

Mr Daniel said: ‘’We are tremendously proud of all our students who have had to tackle these undoubtedly more academically rigorous exams. Much of what our students have learnt during their time here cannot always be measured in terms of exam results.”

He added: “ Special mention must go to Amie Gray, who achieved a near full set of grade 9s. Amelia Logan and Jemima Spencer also both attained superb sets of results and, like many of the cohort, demonstrated inspirational levels of resilience and determination.

“These results demonstrate the hard work and commitment of both our pupils and their teachers, who give so much extra time and effort.”

Meanwhile Mark Rutherford School has congratulated all its Year 11 students. The school’s Maths and English GCSE results were over the 70 per cent mark at grades 9 to 4,

There was a increase in Maths of more than 10 per cent in grades 9 to 4 and 11 per cent at grades 9 to 5.

“It was a superb achievement,” said a school spokesman.

Bedford Free School is celebrating its best ever set of GCSE results, with 66 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 (pass) or better in both of English and Maths.

Some 42 per cent achieved a grade 5 or better in both English and Maths, while more than 80 per cent notched up[ a grade 4 or better.

More than 80% achieved a grade 4 or better in at least two science GCSEs in the first year of the new tougher course, while 46% achieved grade 4 in the English Baccalaureate.

Executive Principal Stuart Lock said: “We are delighted with these results, both in terms of how individuals have done, and how the school has performed overall. In a time of exam change, with tougher GCSEs coming in, to see standards rise so significantly across almost every subject is quite an achievement for everyone.”