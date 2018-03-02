East Midlands confirms reduced train services from Bedford due to snow

East Midlands Trains has confirmed that it will have to run a reduced service across some of its routes today - including at Bedford.

It comes as the UK prepares for a third day of severe weather conditions with heavy snow and ice,

Customers are advised to check the website www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk before travelling and take extra care when travelling to and from stations.

The following service changes are currently in place:

London St Pancras / Nottingham / Derby / Sheffield route

A reduced service is planned to be in place for most of the day today, with around 50% of the normal service running. Customers are advised not to travel today unless necessary and pre-booked tickets can be used to travel instead on either Saturday 3 March or Sunday 4 March. Full details of the services running can be found at www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.