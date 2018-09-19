Dulux to host grand opening in Bedford

A new centre for painters and decorators is set to launch in Bedford tomorrow - complete with a visit from the Dulux dog.

Dulux Decorator Centre, in Kingfisher Business Park, London Road, will be offering goody bags to the first 30 customers, as well as double nectar points on all purchases.

To commemorate the opening, the ‘iconic’ Dulux dog will be attending the event, where customers can have a selfie with him.

The centre will give expert advice on decorating, offering paints, accessories and wallcoverings, with services including free delivery and colour matching.

Siobhan Kelly, Store Manager at Dulux Decorator Centre, Bedford, said: “We’re excited to open our new store to the people of Bedford and have the opportunity to meet the local community at our official launch event.”

“Our in-store offering has been tailored to make life easier for painters, decorators and DIYers, and the team is looking forward to giving customers expert advice on decorating projects of any size.”

As part of the launch the centre will be donating £250 of product to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, who provide care for Bedfordshire residents.

Siobhan added: “We’re especially pleased to be hosting St John’s Hospice at the opening - they are a brilliant charity and we’re proud to be supporting such a worthwhile cause.”