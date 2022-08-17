Drone footage shows huge fire caused by lightning strike in Bedford's outskirts
The fire is likely to burn for several days as part of a controlled strategy
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:11 pm
The fire crew in Harrold captured this image using its drone in Swineshead yesterday (Tuesday).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 2.20pm to a large haystack fire caused by a lightning strike.
100m x 20m x 20m of haystack was on fire and approximately 50% of the stack has now burned away.
Crews used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.
A controlled burn strategy is currently taking place and this is likely to continue for several days.
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire service will also complete regular reinspection’s going forward.”