Drone footage shows huge fire caused by lightning strike in Bedford's outskirts

The fire crew in Harrold captured this image using its drone in Swineshead yesterday (Tuesday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 2.20pm to a large haystack fire caused by a lightning strike.

100m x 20m x 20m of haystack was on fire and approximately 50% of the stack has now burned away.

The drone image (Picture courtesy of Bedfordshire Fire Control)

Crews used a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

A controlled burn strategy is currently taking place and this is likely to continue for several days.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire service will also complete regular reinspection’s going forward.”