Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver was taken to hospital after a collision on Bedford's Kestrel Way.

Firefighters from Bedford were called at 5.30pm on Wednesday (June 12) to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Bedforshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) stated: "BFRS and ambulance service treated one male at the scene. BFRS and Police implemented scene safety. The incident was left with the police."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...