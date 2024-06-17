Driver taken to hospital after crash on Bedford's Kestrel Way
A driver was taken to hospital after a collision on Bedford's Kestrel Way.
Firefighters from Bedford were called at 5.30pm on Wednesday (June 12) to reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Bedforshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) stated: "BFRS and ambulance service treated one male at the scene. BFRS and Police implemented scene safety. The incident was left with the police."
Bedfordshire Police confirmed that one of the drivers was taken to hospital.
