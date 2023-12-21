Driver seriously injured in collision on A6 near Wilstead

Close up of a Bedfordshire Police vehicle.

A driver was seriously injured in a collision on the A6 near Wilstead on Saturday (December 16).

The collision between a blue Ford Fiesta and green Land Rover Freelander happened near the junction with Luton Road at around 1.20pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward as any information will help us establish the events leading up to the incident.

“We are especially interested in hearing from individuals who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles just beforehand, or have CCTV or dashcam footage.”