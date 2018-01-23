Driver seriously injured after car hits tree in Wilden near Bedford

A man was seriously injured after the car he was driving collided with a tree on Friday (January 19).

The collision happened around 8.05am in Barford Road, Wilden, and involved a Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Police Constable Martin Lent said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision, or who saw the vehicle in the area just prior to the incident, to get in touch so we can establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit on 101. You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website.