Driver jailed after he deliberately ran over two pedestrians

Purdeep Panesar
A motorist has been jailed for four years after deliberately running over two men in an “appalling” attack.

Purdeep Panesar, 27, of  Bluebell Close, Bedford, was convicted at Luton Crown Court following the incident in Bedford in May 2017.

The court heard how the incident took place at around 9.40pm, with jury shown CCTV of Panesar speeding past two pedestrians who were attempting to cross  London Road.

It was then that they  gestured towards Panesar’s BMW M3 vehicle.

Panesar responded by  reversing back along the road and deliberately crashing into the two men.

As they attempted to  escape, Panesar then  mounted the pavement and tried to hit them with his car again before driving off.

Fortunately the victims of the attack only suffered minor injuries.

Panesar was found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempted GBH with intent to cause harm, and dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for both GBH offences, to run concurrently, and an 18-month concurrent sentence for the dangerous driving.

Detective Constable  Aroop Nandre, who led the  investigation, said: “It is by sheer luck that the victims did not suffer more serious  injuries in this appalling  attack.

“Panesar deliberately used his car as a weapon.

“The two parties were not known to one another and it is a real concern that  Panesar would resort to this level of violence in the heat of the moment.

“Whilst this was not  pre-meditated, this sort of  action cannot be tolerated and I hope that Panesar reflects  on his actions while he is  behind bars.”