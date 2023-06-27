Dragon boat races in Bedford help raise thousands of pounds for hospice charity

Ten teams paddled their way along the 200-metre course on the River Ouse to raise funds for Sue Ryder

Dragon boat races in Bedford have helped taise thousands of pounds for Sue Ryder.

Ten teams paddled their way along the 200-metre course on the River Ouse to raise funds for the charity, which provides expert palliative care and bereavement support to local families from its Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

The dragon boat races ran alongside Bedford Borough Council’s Kite and Motoring Festival, with streams of supporters lining up to cheer the teams on as they battled their way to the finish line.

Community Fundraising Manager Steve Albon presents the top fundraising crew award to Denise Farrow from Paul Riches Skips Ltd

Winners from the day were M&DH Insurance Services “Team M&DH” who scooped top spot in the mixed crew race and Paul Riches Skips Ltd “The Skippers” who took overall gold, with Ashe Construction “Team Ashe” taking the silver medal and Assure Consulting “Usain Boat” receiving bronze.

There was more success for Paul Riches Skips Ltd “The Skippers” who were also awarded top fundraising crew for raising the most for the charity totting up a total of £1,657.

In addition, the prize for the best dressed crew was won by SG Plastering & GT Commercial “Sunday Sesh” for wowing the crowds with their blue faces and Smurfs outfits.

Steven Albon, Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, said, “We are so grateful to the Bedford businesses and community groups who made a splash at our first dragon boat festival. The money they have raised ahead of the event, as well as from supporters on the day, will help us continue to be there for families when it matters.

M&DH Insurance Services “Team M&DH” scooped top spot in the mixed crew race

“The atmosphere was amazing, and we were delighted to see so many people cheering our crews on from the riverbank. A special thanks to Bedford Borough Council and our incredible team of staff and volunteers for their support."

If the Bedford Dragon Boat Race has inspired you to take on a challenge for Sue Ryder visit www.sueryder/events to find out how you can involved.

The full results were as follows:

Mixed Crew Champions (fastest two race times combined)

Third place, Row Ryders, Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice – 144.64

Second place, Workday Warriors, Mellor Designs Ltd – 144.07

First place, Team M&DH, M&DH Insurance services – 142.98

Champions: