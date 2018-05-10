Doug McMurdo elected as new speaker of Bedford Borough Council

Doug McMurdo has been elected as the new speaker for Bedford Borough Council.

Councillor McMurdo was elected to the role at the Annual Meeting on Wednesday May 2. The meeting also saw Cllr Wendy Rider elected as Deputy Speaker.

The speaker's duties include presiding over council meetings, upholding the council's constitution and to become 'the conscience of the council'.

The speaker also carries out a ceremonial role to represent the council on formal occasions and at external functions - usually in partnership with the Mayor.

Councillor McMurdo, who is one of two independents on Bedford Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to be elected to this position. It is a great privilege and honour to serve the Borough for the forthcoming year.

"I look forward to many civic engagements throughout the year and being able to participate in events that ordinarily I would not experience.”

Doug was first elected to represent Sharnbrook as a borough councillor in 2003. His previous roles within the council include being the portfolio holder for leisure and culture, where he oversaw the launch of The Higgins Bedford and the introduction of Fusion Lifestyle to manage the council’s leisure facilities.