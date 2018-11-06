Doting gran delivers BOTH granddaughters due to Bedford Hospital blunders

A hands-on nanna who delivered BOTH her granddaughters herself due to hospital blunders has called for a shake-up of maternity services.

Deborah Moseley brought 8lb 9oz Grace Rose into the world single-handedly on her daughter’s bedroom floor last Friday morning.

It was just over two years since she was in an identical situation with her other daughter Alice, delivering little Harper on the floor of her lounge .

“To deliver one grandchild unexpectedly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I never dreamed it would happen again,” said 54-year-old Deborah, who lives in Wilstead.

“I feel blessed that both babies and both daughters were fine and I have two such beautiful granddaughters. They will always have an extra special place in my heart because I brought them into the world.

“But at the same time I am cross with the hospital’s maternity services for putting my girls in that position. What if something had gone wrong? It doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Grace’s mum Emma had gone into hospital at about 5am on Friday. After an hour on a monitor she was sent home – despite her protests that her previous child was born very quickly.

“They didn’t examine her to see how dilated she was,” said Deborah. “They just said the contractions were not strong enough.”

Emma and her partner arrived home, where Deborah was looking after grandsons Thomas, 13, and Max, seven.

Within minutes it was obvious the baby was coming and an ambulance was called.

“The paramedics were brilliant but didn’t have much experience of delivering babies. I just told them I’d done this before and got on with it!” said Deborah.

In the case of Harper, now two, second time mum Alice had wanted a home birth. But the midwife got lost and took an hour and 45 minutes to arrive at the Clophill house.

“Harper wasn’t going to wait. I didn’t even have time to wash my hands. I just grabbed a towel from the kitchen and got on with it,” said Deborah, who later received a letter of apology from the hospital.

She has also criticised the lack of after care for new mums, saying neither daughter was visited frequently enough by midwives.

Meanwhile she is waiting with baited breath for her third daughter to have a baby.

“It could be a hat trick!” she said.