The incident happened in the north of the borough

Bedford Borough Council is warning residents NOT to dump their batteries in their wheelie bin after a fire broke out today (Monday).

In a post on social media, the council said: “Don’t throw batteries in bins. A fire broke out in our refuse vehicle near Upper Dean today, possibly caused by a battery.

“Please put batteries in a clear plastic bag on top of orange/black bins for recycling.”

The incident in Upper Dean (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)