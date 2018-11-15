Don’t miss out on Bedford’s ‘Museum Shop Sunday’ event

‘Museum Shop Sunday’ at The Higgins Bedford has been extended, with even more planned for this exciting ‘cultural shopping’ day next Sunday, November 25.

Museum Shop Sunday is an international event organised by ACE (Association for Cultural Enterprise), with over 600 venues taking part this

year across 10 different countries.

The Higgins Bedford is taking part for the first time this year, and there are even more events and stalls planned. The museum will be launching new

ranges of delicious chocolate gifts, festive felt decorations and locally sourced gift boxes by Otter & Moose, with visitors able to purchase popular

advent calendars and Christmas cards.

Artist Katie Allen will be hosting a ‘screen-print your own tote bag’ workshop.

Booking is essential, via The Higgins Bedford, and will cost £8. The museum will also be hosting an ‘affordable art fair’ with beautiful original art works for

sale by local artists.

With so many exciting things planned for ‘Museum Shop Sunday’, The Higgins Bedford has extended its opening hours from 11am-5pm.

Cllr Sarah-Jayne Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture said: “This is set to be a fantastic day at our local museum and art gallery, with more

stalls added for visitors to enjoy across the extra opening hours on this special Sunday.

“Thank you to the fantastic volunteers at The Higgins Bedford who have worked so hard to get the Christmas ranges and shop ready for this

event.”