Don’t miss Open Gardens event in Steppingley

Five private gardens will be open to visitors in aid of charity this weekend. (June 1& 2)

As visitors marvel at the late Spring beauty in Steppingley, they will also be able to buy delicious homemade teas, and homegrown plants.

It’s all a part of The National Garden Scheme’s Festival Weekend 2018.

George Plumptre, the chief executive of National Garden Scheme, said: “Festival Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to experience the joy of gardens at their very best and with open gardens in each county, we’re delighted they are easily accessible to everyone.

“But it’s not just about enjoying our volunteers’ breath-taking gardens, a slice of cake and a cup of tea – the weekend will raise vital funds for the nursing and caring charities the National Garden Scheme supports, who do extraordinary work such as community nursing and in specialist areas such as cancer, Parkinson’s and end-of-life care.”

This year the National Garden Scheme donated a record £3.1million from funds raised at open gardens in 2017 and continued supporting charities including: Macmillan Cancer Support; Marie Curie; Hospice UK; Carers Trust; Queen’s Nursing Institute; Parkinson’s UK; Perennial; National Autistic Society; and MS Society.