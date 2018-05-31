Don’t miss one day Brickworks Exhibition this weekend

Take a step back into Bedfordshire’s past at a special one-day Brickworks Exhibition at Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre on Saturday (June 2).

Andrew Mortlock, London Brick archivist, will be bringing an extensive collection of archives, photographs and ephemera connected with the brickworks that used to dominate the landscape along the section of the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Ridgmont.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Stephen Sleight, Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership Officer, said: “The brickworks were the catalyst for the construction of the Marston Vale Line 170 years ago.”