Don’t miss events across Bedford to mark Armistice 100

A weekend of events in Bedford, marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, will culminate in the lighting of a ‘Beacon of Light’, as part of the ‘Battle’s Over’ National Tribute on Sunday.

Following the lighting of a beacon by the Queen at 7pm beacons will be lit up and down the country including Bedford with a beacon lighting tribute at the War Memorial on Bedford Embankment.

The event will be hosted by Bedford Borough Council with people invited to attend the free celebration.

The Royal British Legion has also organised a number of events including:

> A Festival of Remembrance at the Corn Exchange on Friday (November 9). The special performance ‘100 Years On’ will feature an evening of music, song, poetry and special memories to honour and commemorate out fallen heroes. Music will include well known favourite’s by The D Day Darlings, Bedford Pipe Band, Military Wives Choir and Bedford School Chapel Choir. All are welcome and tickets are available from Bedford Corn Exchange

> The installation of a commemorative bench on The Embankment.

> Service of Thanksgiving at St Peter’s Church, 2.30pm on November 10. All invited

> An overnight vigil, by the War Memorial on The Embankment.

> Remembrance Service, The Embankment, at 10.30am on November 11.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, who will light the beacon in Bedford, said: “We’re lighting this beacon in tribute to the many who lost their lives during the darkness of the First World War. Everyone is invited to this event which will help foster a real sense of community spirit, bringing together people young and old to mark 100 years of Remembrance.”