Don’t miss deadline for school places applications in Bedford Borough

The deadline for applying to primary, junior and middle schools in Bedford Borough closes next week.

The easiest way to apply before the Monday (January 15) deadline is by completing the online application form at http://www.bedford.gov.uk/education_and_learning/schools_and_colleges/school_admissions/starting_school.aspx

Online applications can be amended at any time up to the closing date and the school offer can be viewed and responded to before allocation letters are received.

Parents are strongly advised toapply for a place using the online facility. If they do not have access to the internet they can collect an application form from their local school.

A spokesman said: “Please do not use the online facility or this application form if you are applying for nursery place - you should contact the school for information about the application process.

If you require any advice about applying for a school place, please contact the School Admissions Service General Enquiries Line 01234) 718120.

> Children are normally admitted to school at the start of or during the reception year, that is the school year in which they become five.

Parents of children born between September 1, 2013, and August 31, 201,4 who are due to be admitted in September 2018 will be required to apply to the local authority where they live for a place in the reception class.