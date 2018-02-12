Dog walker taken to hospital after assault in Ashburnham Road, Bedford

A dog walker needed hospital treatment after being attacked in Ashburnham Road, Bedford.

The assault happened between 1pm and 1.45pm on Thursday, February 1.

After the assault the offender left the scene on a blue and silver bike. He’s described as approximately 30 years old, white and slim.

PC Ben Chance, investigating, said: “The victim was attacked unexpectedly in broad daylight on a busy road in Bedford. We believe there might be a number of people who witnessed this incident and we are encouraging them to come forward with information.”

Anyone with information about this in incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/5102/2018. You can also contact us through use our online reporting tool on our website.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111