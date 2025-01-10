Discover Jane Austen’s Southampton connection

The White Star Tavern is a great base from which to explore the city (photo: Thomas Skovsende)

Take a fun family adventure to the city as it marks 250 years since the author’s birth

As a writer, I was excited to see Southampton was hosting a literary celebration marking 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen. Meanwhile, my teenager and pre-teen’s obsession with the Titanic disaster made Southampton an exciting destination, as the city of departure before its fateful journey.

Where to stay

We stayed in a boutique hotel called The White Star Tavern, a nod to the White Star Line that built the Titanic. There’s plenty of nautical memorabilia throughout the hotel and we were informed that both Titanic guests and crew frequented the tavern prior to departure. The rooms were modern, clean and comfortable and it offered a great base for our trip. See www.whitestartavern.co.uk for more.

Discover the Titanic story at the Sea City Museum

The Sea City Museum is just a short walk from the hotel. The children made a beeline for the Titanic exhibition, which has an immersive set up with plenty of interactive zones - from steering the ship to stoking the coals. You get a real sense of what the city was like at that time and the huge loss it suffered as so many of the crew came from Southampton and sadly never returned home. Continuing Jane Austen celebrations, from March to October 2025 a new exhibition will be open, looking at her circle of friends. See seacitymuseum.co.uk for more.

Culture at Southampton City Art Gallery

It’s just a short skip from Sea City over to the Southampton City Art Gallery. The curation of the gallery is excellent and spans many eras and there were hands-on activities for children. It would be easy to spend several hours in this peaceful environment, exploring different artists. See southamptoncityartgallery.com for more.

Fun and Games at High Score Arcade

After the calm of the gallery, the children were ready to let loose. Both are avid gamers, so we headed to High Score Arcade where you pay an entrance fee then all arcade games are free to use. The two-story building is packed to the rafters with games, and it wasn’t too crowded, so everyone got to have a turn at the games they wanted to play. We oldies also got to relive our youth with the likes of Pong and Pacman! See www.highscorearcades.co.uk/southampton for more.

Taste of Thai

Southampton has a modern mall in the city centre called West Quay, so we had a quick mooch around for some bargains before heading outside to the promenade which has a big selection of restaurants. Thaikhun offers traditional Thai street food and their bright colours and sparkling lights drew us in. We opted for three people sharing a starter platter and Pinto meals and this was by far enough food to feed all four of us and take some leftovers home. Our favourite dishes were salt and pepper ribs and chicken street noodles. See www.thaikhun.co.uk for more.

Enjoy a laid-back lunch at The Pig In The Wall restaurant (photo: Mehau Kulyk)

God’s House Tower and Jane Austen

The next morning, we began our day with hearty cooked breakfasts and a buffet of cold options such as pastries and fruit at The White Star Tavern. We were then fuelled and ready to explore Jane Austen’s links to the city.

Our first stop was God's House Tower, a remarkable historic building close to the sea. We were really impressed with the friendly staff who were so welcoming and took time to explain the exhibitions and history of the tower. The exhibition Jane Austen: Training for a Heroine (until February 23) provided a fascinating glimpse into the life and times of the author and featured her writing desk and spectacles (which were tiny!). Extracts from Austen’s letters provide an insight into her life and her time in Southampton where she lived briefly in 1783 and from 1806 to 1809.

Upstairs is a modern installation linked to Jane Austen called No Notion of Loving by artist Jocelyn McGregor, a multi-media installation that explores the synergy between women authors such as Austen and their works of fiction. Downstairs through the lovely little café you can enjoy a separate display about the history of the tower including an interactive 3D model giving a bird’s eye view of the whole of Southampton.

Leaving the tower, we paused to watch the giant ferries heading out to sea from the docks just across the way. See godshousetower.org.uk for more.

Lunch at Pig in the Wall

For lunch, we opted for Pig in the Wall which offers relaxed deli-style dining. The atmosphere was really cosy and we enjoyed a mix of gourmet salads and soup and the children devoured their hot sausage rolls which are firm favourites on the menu. It’s a real hidden gem just a stone’s throw from West Quay mall. See www.thepighotel.com/in-the-wall/restaurant-southampton for more.

On the trail of Jane Austen

Throughout the year there will be many Jane Austen events, workshops, dance and music performances to highlight the author’s connection to Southampton where she attended boarding school and also celebrated her 18th birthday. A special ‘Jane Austen Heritage Walking Trail’ is running across the city, featuring eight locations pertinent to the author's life, marked by plaques. You can download a special map and take on the trail at your leisure, learning more about her time in the city. The walk not only offered a deeper appreciation of Jane Austen’s connection to Southampton but also allowed us to explore some of the city’s hidden gems. See the Jane Austen Heritage Walking Trail Map.

Our verdict

Our family trip to Southampton was a perfect blend of history, culture, fun and relaxation. From exploring maritime history and art to enjoying games and delicious food, the city offered something for everyone.

Travel facts

For more information on Southampton, see visitsouthampton.co.uk