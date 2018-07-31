Did you witness van crash into three cars in Clapham High Street?

Police are appealing for information after the driver of a small white van crashed into three cars in Clapham High Street, this morning, (July 31)

Witnesses say the driver failed to stop after the incident and drove off.

Businessman Giorgia Garofalo submitted the picture. He said: “Three cars were hit this morning by a small white van, then he drove off. There was a lot of noise from the impact.

“Many people gathered after and somebody managed to take the number plate.”

The matter was reported to police. If you call help call 101.