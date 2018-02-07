Did you witness convenience store robbery in Kempston?

An armed man threatened staff at a convenience store in Kempston before escaping with a sum of cash.

The incident took place at McColl’s at the Springfield Centre in Kempston on Saturday, January 27.

The men entered the store at around 10.30pm, and used a hammer to threaten staff.

He is described as a white male, with brown hair, around 5ft 7ins, and was wearing a navy blue parka jacket, a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

The man had covered his face with a red patterned scarf and was also wearing a grey hat.

Sergeant Simon Oldfield said: “This was a really disturbing incident where members of staff were subjected to threatening behaviour.

“We will not tolerate incidents where innocent people, simply doing their jobs, are terrorised like this, and would urge anyone in the area at the time who has information to come forward. It could be vital in helping us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Beds Police on 101 quoting BP-27012018-0395.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.