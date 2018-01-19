'Despicable' thieves steal from Ampthill OAP after posing as police officers

An investigation has been launched after three men who claimed to be police officers entered a house in Ampthill on Wednesday evening (January 17) and stole cash, jewellery, and bank cards from an elderly woman.

At approximately 10.10pm the three men entered the victim’s house in Grange Road using a key that they had stolen from a key box outside the property. When the woman challenged the men, they stated they were police officers and proceeded to carry out a search of her house.

They then took cash from the victim’s handbag, stole jewellery, and also made off with two silver BT landline phones.

Detective Constable Tracey Litchfield, investigating, said: “This is a despicable example of criminals cruelly taking advantage of a vulnerable elderly woman and we’re determined to find those responsible.

“We absolutely do not tolerate burglars and we’re committed to clamping down on these types of incidents.

“I’m appealing for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Wednesday evening to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 408 of 17 January or visit the force's website to give information online.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.