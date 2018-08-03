Defective brake light costs taxi driver £1,800

A private hire driver from Bedford has been prosecuted after being caught using his suspended private hire vehicle.

Junaid Yaqoob of Green Keepers Road, Great Denham, pleaded guilty to using an unlicensed vehicle and driving without insurance on three occasions in November 2017.

He was fined £211 and £635 respectively. He was also given six DVLA penalty points and ordered to pay costs of £900 with a victim surcharge of £63.

At the time of the offences his vehicle was operated by taxi firm Speedline.

Milton Keynes Magistrates Court heard that an MK Council taxi patrol officer was on duty at the CMK train station on November 29 when he conducted a compliance check on Mr Yaqoob’s vehicle.

He noted the brake light was not working and issued a written notice suspending the vehicle for use as a private hire vehicle.

Mr Yaqoob was advised that the vehicle could no longer be used to provide private hire services until the defect was repaired and then presented to South Northants Council who would inspect the vehicle and lift the suspension.

Later that day the patrol officer saw Mr Yaqoob’s vehicle again at CMK train station and noted the defective brake light had not been repaired.

The patrol officer then obtained booking records from operator Speedline who confirmed that Mr Yaqoob’s vehicle had completed three private hire bookings after the patrol officer had suspended his vehicle.

A spokesman for MK Council, said: “I would like to commend our taxi patrol officer for his vigilant work and taking the appropriate action.

“This result will hopefully send a strong message to all drivers who want to ignore council officers as they will be caught and prosecuted.”