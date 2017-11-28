Day highlights risks to young drivers

Shuttleworth College has played host to an event aimed at cutting deaths on the county’s roads among the young,

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Kathryn Holloway, welcomed students from across the county to an event to promote road safety as part of National Road Safety Week last week.

The event, held with with Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, saw around 500 students take part in activities, receive advice from various road safety organisations and meet with police and fire teams including motorcycle officers.

“I am appalled that deaths in car accidents for the under-25s are at comparable levels with serious illnesses such as cancer,” said Mrs Holloway.

Organisations included The British Horse Society, Speed Watch, RAC, Kwik-Fit and Bedford Autodrome who volunteered their time to help support the day and provide information to young and prospective drivers.

“With 117 road collisions involving young drivers last year in Bedfordshire, and car accidents being one of the biggest causes of death for young people, road safety is of high importance to me along with the Force,” said the Commissioner.

Attending the event was Bedfordshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Garry Forsyth.

He said: “Dealing with fatal collisions is an unfortunate part of the job. I have seen first-hand the devastating impact it can have on families when having to deliver that awful news that their child has died in a collision.” Firefighters from Biggleswade and Shefford Community Fire Stations gave students the message that every year 1000’s of young people are involved in serious road traffic collisions across the country, often result in life changing injuries or death.