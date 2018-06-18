Day centre in Oakley celebrates 20th anniversary with reunion

A village day centre is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a reunion.

Oakley Rural Day Centre, based at the Old School in Lovell Road, is inviting past employees, volunteers and clients to the celebrations along with local dignitaries, on Thursday, June 28, from 11am until 2pm.

Cllr and former mayor Pat Olney was the founder of the charity and is still a trustee of the centre run by three staff - including Lynne Godfrey who has worked at the centre since day one - and supported by 13 volunteers and a team of trustees.

The centre is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am with elderly clients travelling from Bedford and surrounding villages. The day starts with tea, coffee and toast which gives everyone a chance to catch up with their friends about their previous week.

The centre then offers a wide variety of mentally and physically stimulating activities including craft activities, quizzes, puzzles and games. Or clients can choose to chat or read.

Exercise classes are held on Wednesday mornings with a qualified trainer, short walks are made locally and there’s the opportunity to sit in the beautiful peaceful garden which surrounds the old school. Visiting entertainment is laid on and the centre cook prepares a fresh two-course lunch.

The centre relies on grants and donations and the goodwill of volunteers. There are places available for elderly clients on all three days, so if anyone is interested to have a fun packed enjoyable day with good company please get in touch. The centre can also give advice on possible transport options.

For more information contact Lynne on 01234 824935 or 07733 227374, email info@oakleyrural.org.uk and visit www.oakleyrural.org.uk