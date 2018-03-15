Dancer from Bedford steps up to Irish world championships

An 11-year-old schoolgirl from Bedford has qualified for the Irish dancing world championships.

Demi Sunda, a pupil at St Andrew’s School, will be competing at the contest in Glasgow.

Demi has been dancing since she was 6 years old, and from the moment she started dancing it became her passion and she now trains three times a week in London.

Her mum Lucinda said: “Last year her dreams came true when after months of intense training she came 6th in the southern region, qualifying for the world championships in Glasgow 2018. There will be competitors there from all over the world.

“This is a massive achievement for any dancer as some dancers never get to dance on a world stage.”

Demi trains with the Brooks Academy of Irish Dancing where her mum also trained as a child, which means making the trip by train after school.

Lucinda added: “Demi is from a family of Irish dancers but none of them have had this success. To dance on a world stage is truly an achievement and one some dancers may never get to do. We wish her the best of luck a as she prepares for March 24.”