Dance student from Bedford helps launch governing body in India

A dance science student from the University of Bedfordshire has helped to launch India’s first dance governing body.

Premini Premarajah, who is studying an MA in dance science at the Bedford campus, co-ordinated the launch of the Global Dance Council (GDC) at the Houses of Parliament in London.

The GDC was founded by renowned Indian choreographer Sherif Moideen and Indian dancer Pratheeskumar Sellathurai, who has his own international dance academy, dance competition and TV reality show.

The GDC is a non-profit organisation set up to serve as a governing body for dance in India with global reach.

Premini said: “The vast majority of youngsters in India are practising dance styles such as hip hop and contemporary without in-depth knowledge and training. GDC’s main purpose is to create a standardised platform for dance training and accreditation.”

Before the GDC there was no specific Board for dance in India, and those who wanted to have a career in dance had no place to get certified. The GDC has linked up with universities around the world to create a syllabus, along with a proper board and certification process, making dance a subject in the educational curriculum.

Head of the university’s school of media and performance Dr Jane Carr said: “We are really proud of Premini for her hard work with the GDC. It is so important to recognise the wealth of dance traditions across the globe, and how sharing dance forms across national boundaries can promote understanding and respect for different cultures.”