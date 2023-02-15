A cyclist has been seriously injured following a collision in Kempston on Saturday (February 10).

The incident happened when a white Mazda 2 – which was travelling east along Ampthill Road towards the A6 just before 9pm – was involved in a collision with a cyclist, travelling in the opposite direction towards the retail park.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

PC Martin Lent, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or has any dashcam footage so we can piece together what happened.

“Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information which can help our enquiries.”

