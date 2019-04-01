Cyclist death near Bedford sparks dash cam appeal

An appeal for dash cam footage has been issued following the death of a cyclist in Ravensden at the weekend.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage from any motorists who were travelling along Bedford Road in Ravensden at around 1.35pm on Saturday, March 30.

Officers were called to an incident involving a cyclist, a man in his 50s, who had become unwell and sadly died. His death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

He was cycling towards Bedford from Keysoe, and was wearing a red and white cycle helmet, high visibility yellow vest and black leggings. His bike is described as orange, blue and black mountain style bike.

Sergeant AJ Boddington, from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Although the death of the man is not currently being treated as suspicious, we’re still keen to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Therefore, we are asking motorists who were in the area at the time to review their dash cam footage and get in touch.”

Anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 220 of 30 March.