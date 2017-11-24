Crowds turn out for switching on of Xmas lights in Bedford town centre

Enthusiastic crowds flocked into Bedford town centre last night (23) to enjoy the official switch on of this year’s Christmas lights which featured free attractions and fireworks.

Santa and his reindeer joined the show together with characters from favourite children’s TV show PawsPatrol. There was also a snow board machine and free Love Bedford balloons.

The event marked the beginning of late night shopping (THURSDAYS) in Bedford which culminate in late night shopping WEEK from Monday, December 18 to DEcember 23.

The fun in the afternoon outside the Harpur Centre was courtesy of Bedford businesses who donated funds towards the cost and contributed to the cost of the fireworks alongside The Embankment, which are organised by Bedford Borough Council. Shops and cafes stayed open late to capture the crowds who were getting in the Christmas spirit as the lights went on all over town.

The Christmas lights have again been funded by the BedfordBID and stretch from The Broadway, Howard Street and Mill Street, St Cuthbert’s and St Peter’s Street, Harpur Square and around Harpur Street.

For details of special offers, FREE parking and opening hours of car parks go to www.lovebedford.co.uk