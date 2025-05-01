Zombie knives and other weapons seized in police raid in Bedford

The seized knives. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Weapons including these two zombies knives and a knuckle duster were seized by police when they raided a Bedford home this morning (Thursday, May 1).

Two men were arrested for suspected class A drug dealing – with one of them also arrested for possession of offensive weapons in a private place.

Zombie-style knives and machetes were banned in England and Wales last year – meaning anyone caught with one could face up to four years behind bars.

The ban also includes making, supplying, selling, or importing these weapons.

Contact police online to report concerns about weapons or drugs – or call 101.